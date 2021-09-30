Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

04-30-31-37-43

(four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-three)

12-23-32-38-47, Lucky Ball: 11

(twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

7-1-4, Lucky Sum: 12

(seven, one, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)

8-6-9, Lucky Sum: 23

(eight, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

7-5-0-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, five, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

1-6-5-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(one, six, five, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $620 million

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

September 30, 2021 11:03 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

September 30, 2021 11:03 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

September 30, 2021 11:51 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

September 30, 2021 11:03 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

September 30, 2021 11:51 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

September 30, 2021 11:03 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service