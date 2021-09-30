Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:
7-5-0-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, five, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:
7-5-0-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, five, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments