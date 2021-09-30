Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

7-5-0-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, five, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

September 30, 2021 9:11 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

September 30, 2021 9:11 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

September 30, 2021 9:11 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

September 30, 2021 9:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

September 30, 2021 9:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

September 30, 2021 9:10 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service