SC Lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

02-15-38-43-47, Lucky Ball: 10

(two, fifteen, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)

21-25-36-62-63, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-six, sixty-two, sixty-three; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)

02-04-15-23-31, Power-Up: 2

(two, four, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-one; Power, Up: two)

6-5-2, FB: 5

(six, five, two; FB: five)

5-8-1, FB: 1

(five, eight, one; FB: one)

4-0-3-7, FB: 5

(four, zero, three, seven; FB: five)

1-6-4-6, FB: 1

(one, six, four, six; FB: one)

Estimated jackpot: $620 million

