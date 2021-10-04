Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2-8-8-5, Lucky Sum: 23
(two, eight, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
