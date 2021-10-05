Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-03-29-37-39, Lucky Ball: 17
(two, three, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
08-14-32-33-34, Power-Up: 2
(eight, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)
3-3-3, FB:
(three, three, three; FB: zero)
3-8-9, FB: 8
(three, eight, nine; FB: eight)
7-7-4-3, FB:
(seven, seven, four, three; FB: zero)
0-6-6-2, FB: 8
(zero, six, six, two; FB: eight)
12-22-54-66-69, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-two, fifty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $685 million
