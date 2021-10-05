Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

3-3-3, FB:

(three, three, three; FB: zero)

