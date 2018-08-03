Suspect in Bush doctor’s killing died by suicide, Texas cops say

Police found the body of Joseph James Pappas, the suspect wanted by police in the killing of a high-profile Houston doctor.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said during a news conference that Pappas killed himself as investigators from multiple agencies closed in on him. His body was found near the 8800 block of Bob White Drive, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The manhunt for Pappas, 62, began Wednesday when Houston police identified Pappas as the only suspect in the murder of Mark Hausknecht, who was former President George H.W. Bush’s cardiologist, according to the Associated Press.
Pappas held a grudge against Hausknecht for 20 years, after his mother died in the doctor’s care, CNN reported.
