Someone used a front-end loader to try and steal an ATM from a Wells Fargo bank in Aurora, Colorado, over the weekend.
Thief puts ‘payloader’ to literal use, tries to scoop up and steal a Colorado ATM

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

October 08, 2018 02:19 PM

Like the police said, “you can’t make this stuff up.”

Sometime overnight between Friday and Saturday, someone tried to steal an ATM from a Wells Fargo bank in Aurora, Colorado, according to KDVR in Denver.

They tried to pull off the dastardly drive-thru deed with a front-end loader.

“Someone misunderstood the purpose of a Payloader,” the Aurora Police Department joked when it posted photos of the attempted heist on its Facebook page.

When the department tweeted about it, it included a little tractor emoji with its news bulletin.

One eagle-eyed Facebook user noted that this isn’t the first time someone has tried this trick, and he was right.

In June, San Antonio police arrested a 48-year-old man for using a tractor to steal an ATM machine from a Pioneer Bank, Spectrum News in San Antonio reported.

In San Diego last year, someone stole a loader from a construction company and tried to haul off an ATM machine from a Union Bank.

In that case, the thief was actually able to drag the ATM across the bank parking lot before they gave up, according to NBC Bay Area.

Police found a gold mask and several packages of oatmeal raisin cookies on the seat, the TV station reported.

Like they said, you can’t make this stuff up.

The Grapevine Police Department shared surveillance video from these two recent attempted ATM thefts, including one at an open convenience store in Marshall.

