Thief puts ‘payloader’ to literal use, tries to scoop up and steal a Colorado ATM

Like the police said, “you can’t make this stuff up.”
Sometime overnight between Friday and Saturday, someone tried to steal an ATM from a Wells Fargo bank in Aurora, Colorado, according to KDVR in Denver.
They tried to pull off the dastardly drive-thru deed with a front-end loader.
“Someone misunderstood the purpose of a Payloader,” the Aurora Police Department joked when it posted photos of the attempted heist on its Facebook page.
When the department tweeted about it, it included a little tractor emoji with its news bulletin.
One eagle-eyed Facebook user noted that this isn’t the first time someone has tried this trick, and he was right.
In June, San Antonio police arrested a 48-year-old man for using a tractor to steal an ATM machine from a Pioneer Bank, Spectrum News in San Antonio reported.
In San Diego last year, someone stole a loader from a construction company and tried to haul off an ATM machine from a Union Bank.
In that case, the thief was actually able to drag the ATM across the bank parking lot before they gave up, according to NBC Bay Area.
Police found a gold mask and several packages of oatmeal raisin cookies on the seat, the TV station reported.
Like they said, you can’t make this stuff up.
