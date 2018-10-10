Can Calvin Klein’s Obsession cologne help lure a tiger accused of killing 13 in India?

It turns out that some of the world’s biggest cats can’t resist the scent of Calvin Klein’s Obsession for Men cologne.
And officials in India say they are considering using the cologne to help lure a tiger accused of killing as many as 13 people, according to The New York Times. The tiger, called T-1 by locals, has eluded capture for about a half-year — despite authorities deploying drones with thermal imagery and hundreds of soldiers in an attempt to bring the tiger out of the wild, the newspaper reported.
Officials in India also tried to use elephants to find the animal — but one trampled and killed a person in a nearby village, according to The Guardian. So now, Sunil Limaye, a wildlife official involved in the hunt, said the Calvin Klein cologne might be their next best hope.
Miguel Ordeñana, a biologist with the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, said that the Calvin Klein Obsession for Men cologne is attractive to some big cats such as jaguars because it has “civetone.” Civets, essentially small cats, produce that chemical compound, according to The Scientific American.
“What we think is that the civetone resembles some sort of territorial marking to the jaguar,” he told the outlet, “and so it responds by rubbing its own scent on it.”
Louise Ginman, the Unit Supervisor for Carnivores at Taronga Zoo, said in a separate story published by The Scientific American that lions, tigers and snow leopards “literally roll onto the ground, rub their cheeks all over (the cologne), and rub their faces with it.”
“I guess it’s kind of like the reaction that you get from a cat when it’s enjoying catnip,” he said, according to The Scientific American. “They just seem to be in absolute heaven.”
The goal is to catch T-1 and move it to a zoo or refuge center, The New York Times reported, but India’s Supreme Court ruled that the cat can be killed if it continues to evade capture.
A petition on Change.org has urged local officials to let the tiger — referred to as “Avni” — and her cubs live.
“Tigress Avni (T-1) and her two nine-month old cubs live in Pandharkawada Forest in Yavatmal District, Maharashtra, India, a geography plagued by illegal cattle grazing, encroachment, and expansion of a large private cement factory,” it reads. “Rampant pesticide poisoning in several parts of Yavatmal district is also a huge environmental hazard. All of this have resulted in constant man-animal conflicts.”
The petition, signed by just over 41,000 people by Wednesday morning, requests that the animals be taken to a “no-conflict” area.
So, can the cologne help capture the tiger, which The New York Times reported has eaten multiple villagers from the town of Pandharkawada with her cubs after dragging them away by the neck?
Limaye, one of those hunting for the tiger, told The New York Times that there aren’t many options left.
“I know, it’s really funny,” he said, according to The New York Times. “But what are we going to do?”
Comments