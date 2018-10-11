A friendly for China and India has billions interested

FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, India’s soccer coach Stephen Constantine speaks with captain Sunil Chhetri by his side during a pre-tournament press conference for the Hero Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai, India. Soccer’s two biggest sleeping giants India and China meet in Suzhou, China on Saturday, Oct. 13, for the first time since 1997. Representing around one-third of the world’s population, India and China both show signs of growing strength in their domestic leagues, despite limited international success. Rajanish Kakade, File AP Photo