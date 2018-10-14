Naked, drunk sailor assaults police officer in Busch Gardens parking lot, cops say

Videos posted to social media on Friday captured something you wouldn’t expect to find outside a family-friendly theme park.
In a Facebook post, Brandon Ragans said a naked man was running around a parking lot at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Va., “attempting to get in a vehicle with strangers.”
“A citizen put him on the curb then once the officer showed up he became combative and had to be tased,” Ragans wrote.
A naked man can be seen in one of the videos laying on the pavement and resisting a police officer’s attempt to restrain him. Bystanders then jump in to help hold the man down, the video shows.
It turns out the 21-year-old was intoxicated on alcohol and illegal drugs, Richmond television station WWBT first reported. He is also enlisted in the Navy, according to WWBT.
Police later identified the man who ran naked between the Italy and Germany parking lots as Adrian Gilbert Cardenas, a Norfolk-stationed sailor on the USS George H.W. Bush, according to WAVY.
James City County Deputy Police Chief Steve Rubino confirmed “the officer tased the man, who was taken to the hospital because he was intoxicated on alcohol and illegal narcotics,” the Virginia Gazette reported.
Multiple news reports said Cardenas has five pending arrest warrants, including a felony charge of assaulting a police officer.
