McSally accuses Sinema of backing “treason” in Senate debate

FILE--In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., talks to campaign volunteers at a Democratic campaign office on primary election day in Phoenix. Republican Martha McSally and Sinema will confront each other at a debate Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in a race for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Jeff Flake, which could determine which party controls the Senate next year. Ross D. Franklin, file AP Photo