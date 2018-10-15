Wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City in June. In northern Arizona, two wild horses were found shot dead Saturday in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.
Wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City in June. In northern Arizona, two wild horses were found shot dead Saturday in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. Rick Bowmer The Associated Press
Wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City in June. In northern Arizona, two wild horses were found shot dead Saturday in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. Rick Bowmer The Associated Press

National

‘Eerie atmosphere’ as herd mourns two wild horses slain in Arizona national forest

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

October 15, 2018 05:12 PM

Someone shot and killed two wild horses from a federally protected herd in an Arizona national forest, probably on Saturday, reported KSAZ.

“It’s an eerie atmosphere here because the other horses that are still alive are milling around here mourning the loss of their loved one,” horse advocate Robert Hutchinson said, according to KPNX.

The two male horses were found dead of gunshot wounds near the Heber Wild Horse Territory in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, according to KSAZ. Both horses were shot in the neck.

“Somebody knows something, please keep your eyes and ears open and if you head out to the forest be careful!” wrote the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group on Facebook. “There are a lot of sick people in this world.”

Several state and federal agencies are investigating the slayings, according to the Facebook post.

The organization has offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting, reported KPNX. Anyone with information should call the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest at 928-333-4301, according to the station.

The wild horses of Devil's Garden, inside California's Modoc National Forest, is the largest wild herd in the state. But the feds say the herd has grown large and unmanageable, and so they are planning to round up 1,000 horses for adoption and sale.

By

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  