Plane makes emergency landing on Southern California freeway

This photo taken from video provided by fox5sandiego.com shows a small plane after it made an emergency landing in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 in El Cajon, Calif., east of San Diego, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Authorities say the single-engine Piper was carrying a 25-year-old pilot and a 36-year-old student and reported engine trouble before landing in the middle of traffic. The CHP says the instructor took over to land the plane. No one was injured. (fox5sandiego.com via AP) AP