Cambodian refugee who killed as 14-year-old seeks pardon

In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 photo, Borey Ai poses for a photo at the Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus in San Francisco. Ai spent 19 years in prison before parole officials decided he’d turned his life around and he walked out of San Quentin in Nov. 2016 and into the waiting arms of federal immigration agents. Advocacy groups called Wednesday for California Gov. Jerry Brown to grant pardons to Ai and others facing deportation before he leaves office in Jan. 2019. Jeff Chiu AP Photo