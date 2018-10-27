At least 4 dead after shooter enters Pittsburgh synagogue and said ‘All Jews must die,’ report says

At least four people are dead and many others wounded after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue during a packed Saturday service, reports say.
Police sources told CBS Pittsburgh that the gunman walked into the building and yelled, “All Jews must die.”
The suspect has surrendered after a tense standoff with SWAT at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill,, CBS Pittsburgh reports. The man “was crawling and injured” when officers captured him.
It will be “some time” before the temple is cleared as some congregants told officers of “suspicious packages,” NBC News reported but officials haven’t confirmed the presence of any objects yet.
While the number of casualties and injuries remain uncertain while police attend to the scene, President Donald Trump tweeted that the event was ‘far more devastating than originally thought.’
Four officers and two SWAT officers were shot in the exchange and two are in critical condition, Pittsburgh’s WPXI reports.
NBC reporter Tom Winter said in a tweet that the suspect was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and multiple handguns.
According to the Associated Press, Jeff Finkelstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, said that the organization’s security officer has notified all JCC synagogues of the situation and that they are on modified lockdown.
Finkelstein told WPXI that “he rushed to the area when he heard about the shooting,” the NBC affiliate reported.
“I just feel horrible for all those people inside,” Finkelstein told the TV station. “You know, everyone thinks about Israel in situations like this. It’s just shocking to come back to Squirrel Hill and see something like this.”
Tree of Life’s sanctuary can hold 1,250 congregants, according to the Associated Press.
Shabbat services at Tree of Life are led by Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to the synagogue’s website.
Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, tweeted that the victims of the attack were “targeted” because of their religion. Greenblatt tweeted, “We are devastated. Jews targeted on Shabbat morning at synagogue, a holy place of worship, is unconscionable. Our hearts break for the victims, their families, and the entire Jewish community.”
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
