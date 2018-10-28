Man who dressed his son as Hitler complains of threats, obscenities at Halloween event

An Owensboro man is taking heat online after complaining about how he was treated when he and his 5-year-old son went to a Halloween event dressed in Nazi garb.
Bryant Goldbach took to Facebook to vent after he and his family attended the Trail of Treats in Owensboro Thursday night.
He posted a photograph of himself and his son in which he wore what appeared to be a Nazi officer’s uniform, and the boy wore a suit, swastika armband and Hitler-style mustache.
“Tonight grown adults threatened a child over his costume. Threatened his mom and dad as well,” Goldbach wrote. “Threatened to rip his outfit off of him screaming obscenities, scareing (sic) a small child.”
Goldbach said he and his family “love history, and often dress the part of historical figures.”
He said some people intervened on the family’s behalf.
The post is no longer visible on Goldbach’s page.
But it was shared widely on Twitter Friday, along with angry comments.
A Reddit user shared another photo of Goldbach and his son, who were pictured with a little girl who was not dressed in similar fashion.
Moderators turned off commenting on the thread on Friday.
Comments