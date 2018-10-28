Fingerprint and DNA led to the arrest of serial bomb suspect

FBI Director Christopher Wray said that a fingerprint found on one of the bombs sent to Rep. Maxine Waters and DNA evidence led the arrest of bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc.
National

Here’s the federal court criminal complaint against Cesar Sayoc, mail bombing suspect

By David J. Neal And Jay Weaver

October 28, 2018 01:02 PM

Mail bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc will be in U.S. District Court in Miami on Monday for a hearing before the Brooklyn-born former stripper gets moved back to New York.

Though Sayoc is accused of mailing from South Florida what appeared to be pipe bombs to various people who were criticized by or have criticized President Donald Trump, he will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York.

That’s the district where the criminal complaint was filed charging Sayoc with interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications, and assaulting federal officers.

The targets listed in the complaint are former President Barack Obama, former U.S. Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (and, by reference, her husband, former President Bill Clinton), former Vice President Joe Biden, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA director John Brennan and former director of National Intelligence James Clapper, U.S. Senator Cory Booker, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, billionaire citizen George Soros, and actor and director Robert De Niro.

Packages for Soros, De Niro, Clinton, Clapper and Brennan packages were mailed to the Southern New York district. Brennan’s went to the New York offices of CNN news network.

The 56-year-old former male stripper and Aventura resident, who had been living out of a van festooned with pro-Trump stickers and artwork depicting Obama and Hillary Clinton in crosshairs, is now at the Miami Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami.

