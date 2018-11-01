Dodge City says it cannot add a polling site for election

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, file photo, Ford County Democratic Party chairman Johnny Dunlap speaks about the party’s get-out-the-vote efforts during a meeting of volunteers in Dodge City, Kan. U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister has notified a federal judge that his office in Kansas plans to send a monitor to Dodge City for the midterm election. The court filing on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, comes on the same day that U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree scheduled an emergency hearing to hear arguments on a request by the American Civil Liberties Union for a court order forcing Ford County to open a second polling site in the city. The Wichita Eagle via AP File Jonathan Shorman