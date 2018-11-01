In Gaza, tire shortage hits motorists but not protesters

In this Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 photo, workers fix damaged tires at a workshop in Gaza City. Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have coped with shortages of just about everything in more than a decade of border closures -- from chocolate to medicines to fuel and building supplies. Now, the past six months of protests against an Israeli-Egyptian blockade have added an unexpected item to the list of those in short supply: car tires. Adel Hana AP Photo