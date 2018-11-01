Is it too early to play Christmas music? All-day holiday tunes are on SiriusXM radio

Is it all right to start blasting Christmas music on Nov. 1, or should you wait until after Thanksgiving?
That’s the debate raging after SiriusXM started to play all-day Christmas music on several of its radio stations Thursday.
Along with launching several channels including “Rockin’ Xmas” and “Country Christmas”, SiriusXM announced last month that it has teamed up with The Hallmark Channel to create Hallmark Channel Radio, which will play nothing but Christmas music and is voiced by actress Candace Cameron Bure. That new channel was also started on Thursday.
So, were people excited by the prospect of SiriusXM’s nonstop festive channels — like “Holiday Chill Out,” which features songs from Kaskade and Lost Frequencies, or “70/80s Christmas,” which lets you celebrate the holiday with songs from Madonna and Elton John?
One person already started listening to the holiday music on SiriusXM on the first day it was available.
But another person had to take a break from SiriusXM until the Christmas music went away.
A lot of people seemed to really enjoy the prospect of all-day festive cheer coming out of their radio.
Still, not everyone was in the mood for it.
Forget Christmas music — what about a Halloween channel, one person wondered?
In fact, it seems some people just really miss when it was Halloween.
Is nonstop Christmas music an excuse to leave your work?
Or is it a deal-breaker?
A few journalists tried to get to the bottom of the issue — and asked their followers to vote on the right time to start Christmas jams.
(Hint: The responses suggest the Christmas music could have waited a few more weeks.)
But don’t expect anyone to change their minds.
