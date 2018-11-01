White supremacists indicted for brawls at California rallies

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. The leader of a Southern California white supremacist group and three other members have been arrested weeks after indictments of other group members for allegedly inciting the riot last year in Charlottesville, Virginia. U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Thom Mrozek says Rise Above Movement leader Robert Rundo was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport and is expected in Los Angeles federal court Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File)/The Daily Progress via AP) Ryan M. Kelly AP