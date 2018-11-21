Oldest US military survivor of Pearl Harbor dies at age 106

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, Ray Chavez, a Pearl Harbor survivor from Poway, Calif., poses for a photo as he was eating breakfast in Honolulu. Chavez was out on a minesweeper, the USS Condor, in the early hours before the attack. The oldest U.S. military survivor of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor has died at age 106. Chavez’s daughter, Kathleen Chavez, of Poway, Calif., tells The Associated Press her father died in his sleep Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. Audrey McAvoy, File AP Photo