In South Sudan, a new approach in ending child soldiers’ use

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, former child soldiers stand in line waiting to be registered with UNICEF to receive a release package, in Yambio, South Sudan. In an interview with The Associated Press in civil war-torn South Sudan, Romeo Dallaire, the former commander of the failed U.N. peacekeeping mission during the Rwandan genocide, says the current approach to combatting child soldier recruitment is not “sufficient”. Sam Mednick, File AP Photo