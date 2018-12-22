Granddaughter works to save Barry Goldwater photo collection

In this photograph taken in 1935 by Peggy Goldwater, entitled "Portrait of the Artist as a Married Man," Barry Goldwater smiles and poses with his camera at Coal Mine Canyon between Tuba City and the Third Mesa in northeastern Arizona. The late Sen. Barry Goldwater’s granddaughter is working to preserve the thousands of images of Arizona landscapes and Native Americans that he created over his lifetime. Twenty years after the Republican icon’s death, Alison Goldwater Ross has formed a foundation to digitize and repair the images.

In this photograph taken in 1935 by Peggy Goldwater, entitled "Portrait of the Artist as a Married Man," Barry Goldwater smiles and poses with his camera at Coal Mine Canyon between Tuba City and the Third Mesa in northeastern Arizona. The late Sen. Barry Goldwater’s granddaughter is working to preserve the thousands of images of Arizona landscapes and Native Americans that he created over his lifetime. Courtesy of the Barry & Peggy Goldwater Foundation In this photograph taken in 1935 by Peggy Goldwater, entitled "Portrait of the Artist as a Married Man," Barry Goldwater smiles and poses with his camera at Coal Mine Canyon between Tuba City and the Third Mesa in northeastern Arizona. The late Sen. Barry Goldwater’s granddaughter is working to preserve the thousands of images of Arizona landscapes and Native Americans that he created over his lifetime. AP Photo/Peggy Goldwater