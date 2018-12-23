Texas inmate faces April execution for 1998 dragging death

CORRECTS DATE OF EXECUTION TO 2019 FROM 2018- FILE - This file photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John William King, a prisoner on Texas death row for dragging a black man to death behind a pickup truck more than two decades ago. King has been scheduled for execution by lethal injection on April 24, 2019. District Judge Craig Mixson signed the execution order Friday, Dec. 21. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File) AP