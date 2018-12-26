Baseball prospect surprises his parents by paying off their debt for Christmas

Royals prospect Brady Singer made a Christmas memory his family will remember for the rest of their lives.
In June, the Royals selected Singer with the 18th overall pick and he received a $4.25 million signing bonus. Six months later, Singer used a chunk of that money on an amazing Christmas gift for his parents: He paid off their house and wiped out all of their debt.
Singer on Tuesday shared a video of his parents receiving the gift. He wrote a letter to them, which his mother, Jacquelyn, read as his father, Brett, listened.
Here is what Singer wrote in the letter:
“Dear mom and dad,
“I just want to say thank you for everything you’ve done to help me reach my dreams. From Woodlea Field to Kauffman Stadium, there is absolutely no way I could have done all this by myself.
“Both of you constantly took off of work and spent every dime you made just to put a smile on my face. My smile and appreciation for both of you has never stopped and it never will.
“I will always remember traveling around Florida for baseball trying to cheaply eat and save money, but I never could, because you both always wanted me to have the best stuff to help me pursue my dreams. The money you spent on me on traveling and gear, hotel, food and all those Gatorades I drank is much more than I could ever give you, but there is something I want to give to you:
“I am paying off the loan from the bank. Also, I paid off all your debt as well. Now instead of trying to save money every weekend to replace the savings account you drained on traveling to see me play baseball, you can spend it on yourselves. Because you deserve the very best, I want you both to know how much I appreciate you and how none of this would be possible without you. Your giving hearts helped to shape my tiny dream into a reality. I love you both more than you can ever imagine and will never forget what you both have done.
“Now let’s go celebrate. Merry Christmas.
“Love always,
“Brady”
As you might expect, his mom choked up a few times while reading the letter.
Here is the video:
