Billie Lourd sings for her ‘Momby,’ Carrie Fisher, on second anniversary of her death

Two years ago Thursday the sudden death of Carrie Fisher plunged her fans into an emotional tailspin, a grief that deepened when Fisher’s mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, died the very next day.
Fisher left behind her daughter, Billie Lourd, legions of fans and Hollywood colleagues, and her beloved dog. The “Star Wars” icon died Dec. 27, 2016, four days after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.
To mark the second anniversary of her mother’s death, Lourd, a star of “American Horror Story,” sat down at Fisher’s piano and did something she said made her feel “vulnerable.”
“It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones),” Lourd wrote in an Instagram post late Wednesday night.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together — sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs.”
Yahoo! Entertainment identified the song as “These Days,” written by Jackson Browne, “famously recorded by singers like Nico and Gregg Allman.”
“And as the song says, we must ‘keep on moving.’ I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile,” Lourd wrote. “I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ‘keep on moving.’
“As my Momby once said, ‘take your broken heart and turn it into art’ — whatever that art may be for you.”
Last year Lourd marked the one-year anniversary of Fisher’s death by going to Norway to see the northern lights with her father, Bryan Lourd, according to People.
“My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her,” Lourd wrote. “We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across (our) unworthy irises.’ And she did.”
She ended the post with this: “I love you times infinity.”
Lourd wasn’t the only one remembering her mother on Thursday:
Comments