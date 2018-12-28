Government employees can do work for their landlords during shutdown, Trump admin says

As nearly 800,000 federal workers are affected by the government shutdown, the Trump administration’s Office of Personnel Management sent out a document with suggested cover letters.
The three sample cover letters — addressed to creditors, a mortgage company and landlords — are meant to help furloughed workers explain their financial situation and request extended time to make payments.
And what did it suggest that government workers send to their landlords?
“I would like to discuss with you the possibility of trading my services to perform maintenance (e.g. painting, carpentry work) in exchange for partial rent payments,” the document reads.
Some took to Twitter to question that piece of advice.
While others poked fun at the Office of Personnel Management’s suggestion to government workers that “if you need legal advice please consult with your personal attorney.”
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump — who is pushing for funding for a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border — tweeted that “most of the people not getting paid are Democrats.”
