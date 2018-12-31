Mom wants hoverboards ‘banned’ after she says Christmas gift burned down Florida home

As Melissa Bodiford watched the movie “Bird Box” with her family Thursday, the scary movie was interrupted by an even more frightening sound.
“It exploded like a grenade, boom boom boom, three times,” Bodiford said, according to FlaglerLive. “I thought it was something my son was doing because he’s always doing stuff, but he was sitting right there.”
Coast Fire Department officials said “it’s a miracle” that the fire, which ravaged the family’s home in Palm Coast, Florida, did not kill anyone, according to WKMG.
Bodiford — who ran out of the house with “her daughter, niece and her 11-year-old son Brodie” — said the fire was caused by the hoverboard she gifted her son on Christmas Day, WESH reported.
“They need to ban the hoverboard,” Bodiford told WKMG. “They shouldn’t be allowed in any store anymore because I almost lost my life, my kids’ life, and they shouldn’t be allowed in any store.”
Bodiford told NBC-2 that she had “seen (the hoverboard) blow up.”
Palm Coast Fire Chief Jerry Forte told WESH that “the center of the fire was right near the mattress and by the mattress was the hoverboard and other toys and things on the floor.” But, he added to the outlet, the exact cause of the inferno remains unknown as officials continue to investigate.
The fire — which started around 6 p.m. Thursday — was put out within 20 minutes by firefighters with The Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue, according to FlaglerLive.
The house is now uninhabitable after firefighters got the flames under control, FlaglerLive reported.
“The foyer was blackened, one door was blown off its hinges, what had once been white walls were unrecognizable, at least where they were left in place,” according to FlaglerLive. “(S)waths of ceiling had been ripped out to get to all sources of fire, the furniture, picture frames, televisions, beds, kitchenware were all blackened or soaked, the floors were mud and foam several inches thick.”
As Bodiford deals with the damage, she’s looking for the silver lining: Everyone in the house survived, WKMG reported.
“My whole house, everything is gone, everything that I worked for is gone,” she told the outlet, “and I’m just happy that I have my son and my daughter and niece and me alive because the big explosion, it would have took all of us out.”
She credits the family movie night with keeping everyone alive, WESH reported.
“If it wasn’t for everyone talking about that movie, for me to watch it and for all of us who sat in the front room, I would not have my son, my daughter, or my niece,” she told WESH.
According to WKMG, the Red Cross offered the family “temporary housing assistance.”
