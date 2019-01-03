6 killed after fiery crash, fuel spill on Florida highway

This image taken from a Florida 511 traffic camera and provided by the Alachua County Fire Rescue, shows a fiery crash along Interstate 75, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, about a mile south of Alachua, near Gainesville, Fla. Highway officials say six people have died after a crash and diesel fuel spill sparked a massive fire on a Florida interstate. Florida 511 via AP Alachua County Fire Rescue