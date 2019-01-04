Jogger was attacked by a dog — and bitten by the dog’s owner, California police say

A dog attacked a woman jogging in a Northern California park on Thursday — but it wasn’t the canine whose bite left “significant wounds” on the jogger’s arm, according to police.

The dog’s owner punched, tackled and bit the jogger in Anthony Chabot Regional Park as the jogger returned from her run, the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said in a news release. The jogger was bitten as she tried to shove the dog’s owner off of her.

“Based on the nature and severity of the crime, police are asking the public’s assistance to help identify this female,” police said, releasing a picture of the suspected attacker.

The human-on-human assault came after the jogger pepper sprayed the dog around 10:25 a.m. as the animal tried to attack, police said. The female dog owner “accosted” the jogger on the Goldenrod Trail between the park’s equestrian center and the Oakland City Stables.

Police said the victim’s wound didn’t look like a dog bite.

“It was pretty obvious it was not canine bites but rather human teeth,” police Lt. David Phulps said, according to NBC Bay Area. “In addition to the bite, there was punching, kicking. This dog owner stopped her in her tracks on the trail.”

Police described the attacker as a thin woman between 18 and 25 years old who was around 5 feet 6 inches tall.

The alleged attacker had two dogs with her — one a medium or large yellow or tan dog, and the other some kind of Rottweiler mix, according to police.

East Bay Regional Park District Police Department

The jogger captured video of the alleged attacker as she left — and tried to coax the person into turning around on camera — but was not successful, NBC Bay Area reports.