California man on trial for alleged murder of family of 4

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2013, file photo, people place crosses near the graves where the McStay family was found in Victorville, Calif. Opening statements are expected on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in the trial of Charles “Chase” Merritt for the murders of Joseph McStay, McStay’s wife Summer and their 3- and 4-year-old sons. The family disappeared from their San Diego County home in 2010. Three years later, their bodies were found in the remote desert location. The Victor Valley Daily Press via AP, File James Quigg