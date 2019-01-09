Man naked from the waist down walks into a courthouse — on a dare, Oklahoma cops say

When a 55-year-old man stepped out of his vehicle outside the Tulsa County Courthouse, he was “nude from the waist down,” according to a report from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. The report was obtained by NewsOn6.
Then, as Brian Edward Johnson began walking toward the Oklahoma courthouse doors, he made “furtive glances,” the deputy’s report states, according to NewsOn6. That means he appeared to be stealthy — as though he wanted to “avoid being noticed,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.
People noticed, though, and he was caught exposing his genitals on surveillance video. The security footage obtained and published by FOX23 shows the man walking from the parking lot, up the entry way and through a glass door while others were around. That was on Monday morning.
He was wearing sunglasses, a dark shirt, an unzipped sweater and socks and shoes, the video shows.
When Johnson got to security, a uniformed guard walked toward the man and cuffed him, the video obtained by FOX23 shows. The man was then escorted out of the camera’s view.
“Johnson intentionally exposed his genitals to multiple people visiting the courthouse,” a deputy said, according to NewsOn6.
The Tulsa County Jail’s inmate information center shows that Johnson was arrested on an indecent exposure offense. He was booked into the jail at 10:05 a.m. Jan. 7. He had a $2,000 bond and was released the next night, records show.
While Johnson was in jail, though, he talked to a reporter with FOX23. He told the reporter the whole incident was a dare — and that he regrets what he did, according to the station.
Johnson told investigators the same story — that it was all a dare, according to NewsOn6.
The man has a court date scheduled for Jan. 14, jail records show.
