Prosecutors drop most remaining cases in fatal prison riot

FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del., remains on lockdown following a disturbance. Delaware prosecutors dismissed all but three remaining cases Friday, March 15, 2019 against inmate defendants charged in a deadly riot at the state's maximum-security prison. The decision came after earlier trials of seven inmates resulted in only one _ who admitted planning the uprising knowing it could become violent _ convicted of murder in guard Steven Floyd's death. The News Journal via AP, File Suchat Pederson/