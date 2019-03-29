Virginia governor finds ways to get beyond blackface scandal

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 file photo, Gov. Ralph Northam, center, greets members of the Richmond 34 and other African-American leaders for a breakfast at the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. The Richmond 34 were a group of African Americans who defied segregation laws in the 1960's. Two months after his political career was all but dead, life for Northam looks mostly back to normal. Steve Helber AP Photo