Hundreds of pogo sticks headed to San Francisco to replace e-scooters, company promises

Love it or hate it, e-scooter sharing has become a global urban staple. It’s easy. It’s efficient. Riders unlock a scooter on an app, then get on their merry way. But what’s the next step in the evolution of micro-mobility?

Stockholm-based startup Cangoroo says pogo sticks.

Seriously. Or at least that’s what Cangoroo claimed in a press release.

“With a lot of initial questions along the line of ‘is this for real?’, we feel the need to underline that Cangoroo is 100% real,” the release said.

The company says it plans to deliver the first pogo sticks this summer to Swedish cities Malmö and Stockholm, with London and San Francisco following in the fall, ABC 7 reported.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has not been contacted, but Cangoroo founder Adam Mikkelson said the company will cooperate with city officials, KTVU reported.

“We’ve been following the micro-mobility market and seen the demand,” Mikkelson said, according to KPIX. “However, we also found that existing players are very generic when it comes to brand loyalty and making a statement and contributing to something beyond taking you from point A to B.”

Unlocking a Cangoroo would work similarly to e-scooter shares such as Bird and Lime. Users would locate a Cangoroo on a smartphone app, agree to charges ($1 to unlock then 3 cents a minute) then scan the pogo stick’s QR code and get to hoppin’, according to their website.

Distance is measured in hops, not miles, Forbes reported, and the company says “sustainability, health and providing a fun commute” are the startup’s “primary drivers.”

Cangoroo is owned by ODD, a Molmö-based company that’s been known to engage in viral stunts, Forbes reported. Recently, they released sandals with “grass footbeds” as part of a marketing campaign for a beer brand which were “real, but released in limited numbers.”

Only time will tell if sharable pogo sticks can go the distance, so to speak, but in a press release, the company says it has plans which extend beyond pogo sticks.

“Naturally, we’ll soon be announcing complementary, more daily commute-focused, products to our fleet (more similar to the largely popular e-scooters and with a genuine focus on sustainability and health).”