Florida lawmaker apologizes for response to kill gays remark

A Republican Florida lawmaker criticized for his response to a suggestion that gay people be put to death says he regrets how his tone was received.

When state Rep. Mike Hill met with constituents at Pensacola City Hall last month, one man said the Bible's 1 Corinthians calls for a man having an affair with another man to be put to death. Another suggested introducing legislation to that effect and Hill joined the audience in chuckling.

Republican and Democratic officials denounced Hill's reaction to the comments.

In a statement Wednesday, Hill says he regrets how the tone of his response was received. He says he believes "that no matter one's race, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, economic status or otherwise, that all lives are created equal in the image of God."