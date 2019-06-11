US lawyer to discuss London fire case as deadline looms

FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, a resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from a building on fire in London. An American lawyer known for winning huge legal awards over deadly construction accidents plans to hold a news conference in Philadelphia on the 2017 apartment fire in London that killed 72 people. The BBC has reported that more than 100 people plan to join a product liability lawsuit targeting U.S. companies that make products used at the complex. AP Photo

An American lawyer known for winning huge legal awards over deadly construction accidents plans to hold a news conference in Philadelphia on the 2017 apartment fire in London that killed 72 people.

The BBC has reported that more than 100 people plan to join a product liability lawsuit targeting U.S. companies that make products used at the complex.

It's not clear if lawyer Robert Mongeluzzi plans to announce he's filing such a case, but he is set to speak Tuesday about the Grenfell Tower fire.

Thursday marks the two-year anniversary of the fire and the usual deadline to seek damages under U.S. law.

Mongeluzzi has helped clients win judgments for a 2015 Amtrak train derailment and for a 2013 Salvation Army store collapse.

He declined to comment Monday on the case.