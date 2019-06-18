National
Mother drives into Kalamazoo River with her 2 children in the car, Michigan cops say
A call from a Michigan Walgreens on Monday night led police to a heartbreaking scene.
Kalamazoo police were called to a Walgreens when two young girls couldn’t find their uncle, according to a news release from Kalamazoo Public Safety.
After reuniting the girls with their uncle, the girls told police that a family member had driven into the Kalamazoo River with her two children inside the car, the release said.
Officers jumped to action and searched to identify where the car had entered the river. When officers searched through the river on a boat, they discovered the submerged car in a matter of minutes, the release said.
Two victims were found not long after — the bodies of the mother and one of the children, but the Michigan State Police Dive Team is still searching for the second child, WWMT reported.
“The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety offers its condolences to all family and friends who have been impacted by this tragic loss,” the release said.
Police will not release the victims’ names or the ages of the children until they’ve been identified and their family has been informed, WXMI reported.
