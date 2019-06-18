Google Calendar outage has workers ‘wandering around the office,’ Twitter reports

An outage Tuesday morning of the Google Calendar online app unleashes an avalanche of humorous Twitter posts, with some declaring a day off and others complaining of not knowing where to go next. Screengrab from Twitter

An outage Tuesday morning of the Google Calendar online app plunged offices across the United States into utter confusion — at least, according to joking social media posts.

Users began reporting the outage at 10:05 a.m. Eastern, Gizmodo reported. The google.calendar.com address returns a “404 site not found” error.

The news unleashed a torrent of comedic Twitter posts.

“So, Google Calendar is down,” wrote attorney Bryce Blum on Twitter. “Does this mean my day is cancelled? Actually, can the internet just agree this is the equivalent of an international snow day? Day off for everyone!”

“remember if google calendar is down u are free,” read another Twitter post. “u are free. i do not make the rules.”

“Google Calendar is down, so I will be wandering around the office aimlessly and eating snacks until it is back up to tell me where to go and what to do,” wrote LolaTravel CEO Mike Volpe on Twitter.





“Google Calendar is down so here are your meetings for the day!!” read one Twitter post. “10-minute meeting in which the host says ‘Just waiting for a couple more people to join before we start’ for 8 minutes. A Zoom link, but it’s the wrong link and you have to ask Karen for the new one. Drinks.”





“People make endless fun of me because I have an old school paper date book and I write everything down but now your precious Google Calendar is on the fritz and THIS OLD LADY IS STAYING ON SCHEDULE TODAY HAHA SUCKERS,” wrote actress Leslie Grossman on Twitter.





