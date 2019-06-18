Two people overdosed in a Cook Out drive-thru with children in the car, NC cops say

Two people overdosed in Cook Out drive-thru with children in the car Two people overdosed in a Cook Out drive through and are charged with child abuse. Jerri Ann Cartrette, 29, and Bradley Everette Lovette, 32 were found in a truck with children in the backseat at the Cook Out in Thomasville, North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two people overdosed in a Cook Out drive through and are charged with child abuse. Jerri Ann Cartrette, 29, and Bradley Everette Lovette, 32 were found in a truck with children in the backseat at the Cook Out in Thomasville, North Carolina.

Two people overdosed in a Cook Out drive-thru and are charged with child abuse.

The man and woman were found in a truck with children in the backseat at the Cook Out on Randolph Street in Thomasville, North Carolina on Friday, according to WGHP.

Thomasville is a city in central North Carolina, about 25 miles from Greensboro.

The two, Jerri Ann Cartrette, 29, and Bradley Everette Lovette, 32, have been charged with child abuse, police told WXII.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A video posted on Facebook by Brian Windham shows people at the restaurant comforting the children outside of the truck.

Police told WXII that the children are with another family member now.





Police say they found a gram of heroin at the scene, according to WXII.

A few weeks ago, Pasquotank County in eastern North Carolina, saw a spike in local “suspected heroin-related” overdoses, leading officials to issue a warning.