Egg-sized hail, ferocious winds and rain hammer the Midwest, videos show

It’s been a wild week for weather in the Midwest, as storms tore through parts of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Illinois bringing heavy rain, wind and hail.

How heavy?

A storm near Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, blew over five semi-trucks as it cut its path across 1-35 on Tuesday night, KOKH reported.

A photo shows the toppled semi-trucks after winds reached up to 70 mph, the TV station reported.

Screengrab: KOKH

Wichita weathered a thunderstorm that caused flooding and damage to several homes, KWCH reported, as well as hail the size of “hen eggs” that pelted a Wichita backyard, a video posted to YouTube shows.

Other people shared images showing nature’s stunning display of strength in Wichita, Kansas.

One woman was traveling in her car down Rock Road in Wichita when heavy rain struck.

“The rain is turning the roads into rivers,” she wrote in a Twitter post.

Even Wichita police sent out a warning as the storm brewed on Tuesday evening.





Heads up on the weather! The storms are moving into the Wichita area. Here’s a video of the storm moving in to downtown. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/8ggoMJRiX8 — Officer Paul Cruz (@officerpaulcruz) June 18, 2019

A woman in Manhattan, Kansas, caught video of trees outside her home bending and twirling in the wind.

Unfortunately, folks in the Midwest can’t expect much of a break. Severe weather is expected across the heartland today and into next week, AccuWeather reported.