The Latest: Illinois 11th to legalize recreational marijuana

Gov. J. B. Pritzker takes in the applause before signing a bill Tuesday, June 25, 2019 that legalizes adult-use cannabis in the state of Illinois at Sankofa Cultural Arts and Business Center in Chicago. Illinois becomes the 11th to legalize the adult-use of recreational marijuana. AP Photo

The Latest on recreational marijuana legalization in Illinois (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation making Illinois the 11th state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana.

The Democrat signed legislation Tuesday in Chicago allowing residents to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce (30 grams) of marijuana at a time. Non-residents could have up to 15 grams.

Illinois joins 10 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing recreational use. It's been essentially illegal for the past 80 years and since 1970 has been federally banned as a narcotic.

But Pritzker made legalization a main tenet of his campaign for governor last fall.

Nearly two dozen states have pursued legalization in the past two years. Efforts in New York and New Jersey fizzled this spring. Pennsylvania officials proposed it but it never got off the ground.

___

12 a.m.

