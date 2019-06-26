UFC fighter hit with 13 DUI charges and 2 drug charges after crash that killed 2 women

Desmond Green Broward Sheriff's Office

The fusillade of 19 charges battering mixed martial artist Desmond Green from last August’s double fatality Interstate 75 crash includes 13 DUI charges and three drug charges.

And regardless of his state of sobriety, he shouldn’t have been driving — one of the charges is driving on a suspended license, second offense. The first offense was 16 days before the crash, a violation that cost him a $293 fine.

Green, 29, will be represented by James Benjamin, Janelle Vega and Carlos Silva. He remains in Broward County Main Jail on $194,000 bond.

Green was raised in Rochester, New York, where he won his last UFC fight in May to raise his MMA career record to 23-8. Online court records and the arrest report say Green lived in Pembroke Pines on Aug. 18, the day of the crash that killed Miami residents 67-year-old Emelina Morfa and 76-year-old Emma Suarez Hernandez.

Two people died in the red Toyota Yanis. The aftermath of the Aug. 18 crash on I-75. Wayne K. Roustan South Florida Sun-Sentinel

According to the probable cause affidavit, the crash started with Green unable to stay in his lane as went under the Sheridan Street I-75 overpass around 6:05 a.m. Green’s Dodge Durango veered from the outside lane and hit the front right tire of a 2012 International Prostar. The Durango swerved across the road, clanged the metal guardrail, then swung back across the road to hit a 2005 Acura 3.2 TL, a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2007 Toyota Yaris.

Wearing their seat belts in the Yaris: Morfa and Hernandez. They were declared dead on the scene. “Multiple blunt force injuries” in the crash ended their lives, according to a medical examiner.

Yaris driver Mily Vitar-Vega, 64, broke her thigh, fractured a wrist and an ankle, needed a total knee replacement and tore a shoulder muscle. Another woman, Teresa Jaramillo, needed surgery after an intestinal perforation.

The affidavit says Coral Springs resident Juan Gomez, the driver of the Prostar, claimed Green got out of his Durango and threw something metal onto the exit ramp for Sheridan Street west. An off-duty Doral cop who had stopped on the scene found a metal object and said it was a marijuana grinder with some marijuana residue. That officer also found a small bag of cocaine on the Durango’s passenger seat.

The Doral cop, an FHP DUI Enforcement trooper and the traffic homicide investigator all “observed slurred speech when listening to” Green. The investigator smelled alcohol coming off Green then and later when talking with Green in his patrol car. A blood draw at 8:20 a.m. tested positive for three cannabinoids. Detectives got samples of Green’s blood or body fluid from the driver’s side airbag, interior driver’s door panel, exterior driver’s door handle and passenger side airbag.

The total charges against Green: two counts of DUI manslaughter (unlawful blood alcohol level), two counts of DUI manslaughter, four counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury, five counts of DUI property damage, one count of cocaine possession, one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of careless driving, one count of failing to wear a safety belt and one count of felony driving while license suspended, second offense.