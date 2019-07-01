Sacramento serial-rape suspect from early 1990s arrested in Georgia

Sacramento DA to announces arrest in 1990s violent-crime cases The Sacramento DA and law enforcement officials announced the arrest of Mark Manteuffel, a suspect in several violent crimes that took place in the Sacramento area in 1992 and 1994. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento DA and law enforcement officials announced the arrest of Mark Manteuffel, a suspect in several violent crimes that took place in the Sacramento area in 1992 and 1994.

A suspected serial rapist who committed at least three violent crimes in Sacramento and Davis in the early 1990s was arrested last week, local law enforcement announced at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Mark Manteuffel, 59, was arrested in Decatur, Ga., on Friday, 27 years after he raped his first victim, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced in a joint press conference with the Sacramento Police Department, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests were made after Sacramento officials and the Federal Bureau of Investigation matched DNA from the crime scenes with DNA that Manteuffel’s relatives filed with private genealogy companies to chart their ancestry.

Manteuffel is believed to have raped three women, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and other officials said. The first victim was sexually assaulted in her East Sacramento home in May 1992; the second, a 52-year-old woman, came home to find a man lying in wait and was assaulted for three hours before he left.





In the third assault, a 22-year-old UC Davis woman was jogging to a local market to get dinner when she was grabbed by a masked man, who used a stun gun and dragged her away to commit “monstrous crimes,” Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said.

The arrest is the third in 15 months by local law enforcement using DNA from genealogy companies. In April, 2018, local and federal officials arrested Joseph DeAngelo, 72, outside his Citrus Heights home after matching his DNA with that found at numerous crimes committed by the notorious East Area Rapist in the Sacramento area and the Golden State Killer in southern California. Those crimes occurred in the 1970s and 1980s.

Local officials later last year used DNA evidence to arrest Roy Charles Waller, 59, and charged him with 45 assaults allegedly committed by the NorCal Rapist between 1991 and 2006 in six local counties counties.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert heralded those arrests as well as this one as evidence that dogged investigation coupled with evolving new DNA technology is making it harder for criminals to get away with violent crime.

“I am proud to say we have put a face to that DNA profile,” she said. “A silent witness has spoken.”

“Crimes like this alter the lives of victims and their families in incredible ways,” Reisig said. “These crimes also haunt communities, and this crime has haunted the community of Davis for 25 years. The news today is that predators and monsters can’t hide forever any longer.”

Manteuffel attended Sacramento State and worked part-time as a lecturer, Hahn said. He also worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Atlanta, Oklahoma City and Miami before retiring from his $120,000-a-year job in 2014, according to FederalPay.org.





The investigation remains ongoing.