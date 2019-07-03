Estranged husband of missing mom of 5 says he’s innocent

Fotis Dulos speaks after making an appearance at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Dulos appeared with his attornies, Norm Pattis and Rich Rochlin, for a hearing Wednesday on a motion by a divorce attorney for Jennifer Dulos to have Fotis Dulos and his attorneys held in contempt and for the court to impose sanctions for violating a judge's order that sealed a custody and psychological evaluation conducted on the Dulos family. Tyler Sizemore

The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five says he had nothing to do with her disappearance and urges the public to trust the criminal justice process.

Fotis Dulos told WNBC-TV in an interview in his Farmington home Tuesday that while he and Jennifer Dulos had their differences during their divorce and child custody case, he wished no harm upon her.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges in connection with the May 24 disappearance of New Canaan resident Jennifer Dulos.

Police allege Fotis Dulos and Troconis discarded items containing Jennifer Dulos' blood in Hartford.

The couple's five children have been staying with Jennifer Dulos' mother in New York City.