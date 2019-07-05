University of Hawaii says 21-year-old linebacker has died

A University of Hawaii football player has died.

In a statement Friday, the school says linebacker Scheyenne Sanitoa died on July 4. He was 21.

University of Hawaii spokesman Derek Inouchi says the death did not happen on campus and Sanitoa was not involved in any athletics department activities at the time of his death. No other details were available.

In a statement, the school's athletic director, David Matlin, says teammates were brought together Friday morning to discuss the death and that campus counselors were available for students and staff.

According to the school, Sanitoa played in 12 games last season. He was originally from American Samoa.