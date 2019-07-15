7-year-old complained about hurt leg — then her dad spotted the copperhead snake bite

Snakes are plentiful this year how to avoid bites Dr. David C. Smith says this is a particularly bad season for poisonous snakes and offers advice to keep from getting bit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dr. David C. Smith says this is a particularly bad season for poisonous snakes and offers advice to keep from getting bit.

A camping trip ended in a trip to the hospital for a young girl on Saturday, Indiana officials say.

The 7-year-old girl was playing with friends at a campsite in Brown County State Park in Indiana on Saturday evening, RTV6 reported.

After she ran to the edge of the wood line, the girl came back complaining that her ankle hurt, the TV station reported. The girl had two puncture wounds near her ankle and when her father inspected the area, he saw a snake, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.

The snake is believed to have been a copperhead.

The girl was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital while DNR officials tried to catch the snake but were unsuccessful. She’s expected to make a full recovery, the department said.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources cautions campers to use flashlights and stay on trails as “snakes will move around to hunt for food or lay on warm road ways” after dark.

If you are bitten by a copperhead, don’t delay. Get to an emergency room as quickly as possible and keep the bitten limb as still as possible to slow the spread of venom, WebMD says.



