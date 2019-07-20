Maximum Security wins Haskell, survives inquiry

Animal rights activists protested outside Monmouth Park track Saturday, July 20, 2019, before the scheduled post time at noon EDT. The six stakes races on the card will start at 6 p.m., with the Haskell at 8:05 p.m. With oppressive heat draining fans and causing concern about the horses, Monmouth Park canceled six races and pushed back its stakes races, including the $1 million Haskell Invitational, until early evening. Magdeline Bassett

Maximum Security captured the $1 million Haskell Invitational and, unlike the Kentucky Derby, survived a steward's inquiry Saturday night.

It capped a long day that included a major delay triggered by intense heat and the safety concerns for the horses and riders that led to the cancellation of six races.

When racing resumed around 6 p.m., the six stakes races on the card went off without a hitch until the Haskell.

Maximum Security got to the finish line first, outlasting trainer Bob Baffert's Mucho Gusto by 1 1/4 lengths.

For a minute, it seemed a clear-cut win. However, the stewards posted the inquiry sign. Videotape replays showed King for a Day had to check when Maximum Security and Mucho Gusto stormed past.

However, it was quickly dismissed, unlike the Derby when there was a 22-minute delay before Country House was elevated to the top spot and Maximum Security was dropped to 17th place. It was the first time a horse that crossed the finish line first in the Derby was disqualified.